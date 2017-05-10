GA Congressman Drew Ferguson discusse...

GA Congressman Drew Ferguson discusses higher education at Columbus roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Congressman Drew Ferguson visited Columbus State University to meet with university presidents and staff from around the Third District for a higher education roundtable. News Leader 9 caught up with the newly serving Congressman to hear what issues he's in town to tackle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 12 min Kelly 5,404
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 34 min Kelly 1,411
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 52 min Anonymous 10
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,780
Electric City Life Article 1 hr Will Dockery 291
Word Association (May '15) 18 hr Jay F Cooper 1,167
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... Mon JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC