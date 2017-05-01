Four facing multiple charges after shooting outside Columbus nightclub
Deandre Jamal Mabry, 22, was one of four people charged with reckless conduct and more in a shooting outside of the Glass House club at 357 Brennan Road. He was represented by Attorney Jennifer Curry Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,385
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|203
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,352
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Poverty Opiates
|118
|Word Association (May '15)
|15 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,124
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|15 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,725
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|16 hr
|Victor Hugo
|35
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC