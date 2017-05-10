Founding principal of Early College retiring from career helping students like her

Susan Willard told the 2017 Early College Academy of Columbus graduating seniors, "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." Holding back tears, Willard acknowledged during an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer that the quote attributed to Dr. Seuss is wise advice for her as she prepares to retire from 31 years as an educator, the past 11 as the founding principal of Early College.

