Founding principal of Early College retiring from career helping students like her
Susan Willard told the 2017 Early College Academy of Columbus graduating seniors, "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." Holding back tears, Willard acknowledged during an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer that the quote attributed to Dr. Seuss is wise advice for her as she prepares to retire from 31 years as an educator, the past 11 as the founding principal of Early College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,435
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Columbus Kelly
|1,785
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Columbus Kelly
|1,174
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|5,429
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|3 hr
|Kelly
|38
|Electric City Life Article
|3 hr
|Kelly
|307
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|May 8
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC