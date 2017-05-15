Forklift operator injured in fire on ...

Forklift operator injured in fire on Woodruff Road

Firefighters with Columbus Fire & EMS responded Monday morning to a reported explosion and fire at FleetPride at 4313 Woodruff Road in Columbus. The business is located just behind the KFC restaurant that's on the corner of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road.

