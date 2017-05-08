FHC leader says group a almost lyncheda during Columbus Council Claflin debate

Some councilors raised concerns about the role that FHC would play as the project moves forward, suggesting that the city should deal directly with a new developer planning to build 44 affordable housing units on the site of the first school to educate black children in Columbus. A revised lease agreement between the city and Friends of Historic Claflin received approval from Columbus Council on Tuesday despite a lengthy debate.

