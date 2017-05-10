Facing shortage, City Council to consider more pay for paramedics
With a growing need for more paramedics not only in Columbus but across the nation, the mayor and city council are trying to increase salaries for some personnel in the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services to keep them on the job. "Everybody in the country is short on paramedics," Assistant Fire Chief Robert Futrell said.
