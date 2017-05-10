Donna Tompkins is one of only two female sheriffs in Georgia.
Tompkins moved up in the ranks under sheriffs Gene Hodge and Ralph Johnson, but that changed when John Darr was elected in 2008. Darr was accused of retaliating against those who didn't support his campaign, Tompkins and two other female employees sued the sheriff, and won.
