CSU students in Oxford discover confidence is key to success
Year after year, Tonya Streeter decided not to apply to the visiting student program at the University of Oxford, one of the world's finest universities. Tonya, a Glenwood graduate from Phenix City, learned of the program as a freshman at Columbus State University and wanted to apply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|2 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,393
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,778
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,166
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,396
|Electric City Life Article
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|283
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|Mon
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC