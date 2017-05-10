CSU Educator of Year to graduates: a Dona t go down without a fighta

Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center During the 114th commencement ceremony at Columbus State University's Frank G. Lumpkin Center on Saturday, 2017 Educator of the Year Edward O'Donnell said responding to overwhelming challenges is what makes you different. "Don't go down without a fight," O'Donnell said to a packed center during a 3 p.m. graduation.

