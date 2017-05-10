CSU Educator of Year to graduates: a ...

CSU Educator of Year to graduates: a Dona t go down without a fighta

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center During the 114th commencement ceremony at Columbus State University's Frank G. Lumpkin Center on Saturday, 2017 Educator of the Year Edward O'Donnell said responding to overwhelming challenges is what makes you different. "Don't go down without a fight," O'Donnell said to a packed center during a 3 p.m. graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Kelly 1,435
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Columbus Kelly 1,785
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Columbus Kelly 1,174
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Kelly 5,429
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 2 hr Kelly 38
Electric City Life Article 2 hr Kelly 307
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... May 8 JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC