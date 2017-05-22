Crips to be sentenced Tuesday for Peachtree Mall murder
Heavy security is expected in Judge Frank Jordan Jr.'s 10th floor Government Center courtroom Tuesday as three members of the Crips street gang are sentenced in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith at Columbus' Peachtree Mall. Facing life in prison are Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26. A jury on May 3 convicted each on charges of murder, aggravated assault and criminal gang violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 min
|Kelly
|1,845
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 min
|Kelly
|1,224
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|3 min
|Kelly
|14
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|6 min
|Kelly
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|10 min
|Kelly
|5,485
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|16 min
|Kelly
|3,486
|End Of The Reign
|14 hr
|Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC