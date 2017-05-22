Crips to be sentenced Tuesday for Pea...

Crips to be sentenced Tuesday for Peachtree Mall murder

14 hrs ago

Heavy security is expected in Judge Frank Jordan Jr.'s 10th floor Government Center courtroom Tuesday as three members of the Crips street gang are sentenced in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith at Columbus' Peachtree Mall. Facing life in prison are Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26. A jury on May 3 convicted each on charges of murder, aggravated assault and criminal gang violence.

