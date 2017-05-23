Correctional officer jailed after res...

Correctional officer jailed after resident videotaped inmates in neighborhood

A detail correctional officer with the Columbus Public Works was arrested Monday after he was videotaped Friday by a resident while a detail was working in a neighborhood, the warden said Tuesday. Casey Davis, 31, of Columbus was taken into custody at 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Double Churches Road.

