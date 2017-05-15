Coroner: Man found dead of apparent heroin overdose at Columbus visitor center
A 29-year-old man was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose outside of the Georgia Visitor Information Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Tyler Young of Smiths Station, Ala.
