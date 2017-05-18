Coroner identifies murder suspect hit...

Coroner identifies murder suspect hit and killed by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, GA News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a murder suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Deonte Marces Giles.

