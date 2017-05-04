Convicted businessman a Sunnya Shaha s million-dollar lakefront home for sale

The million-dollar lakefront home owned by a Columbus man convicted in an income tax refund check cashing scheme has been for sale nearly nine months, according to a listing with realtor.com . The Green Island Hills home owned by Sawan "Sonny" Shah and his wife, Rajeshree, went on the estate market after Sonny Shah entered a federal guilty plea to one count of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.

