Congressman Sanford Bishop holds Columbus town hall
COLUMBUS, GA With Congress addressing multiple bills on Capitol Hill, Muscogee County's U.S representative spent some time talking to his constituents. Bishop answered questions the audience had written before the start of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|47 min
|Kelly
|2
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Kelly
|1,393
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Kelly
|1,778
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Kelly
|1,166
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,396
|Electric City Life Article
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|283
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|Mon
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC