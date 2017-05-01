Columbus police: Two men with Ecstacy tried to sell drugs at The Hooch

Two men were arrested early Sunday after trying to sell drugs at The Hooch bar in downtown Columbus, authorities said. Jarrid Raushaud Battle, 22, of Phenix City and Shaheed Robert Patton, 24, of Columbus were apprehended on the scene at 12:50 a.m. and charged with possession of Ecstacy with the intent to distribute.

