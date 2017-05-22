Columbus police release name of offic...

Columbus police release name of officer involved in deadly chase on Cusseta Road

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 22-year-old murder suspect died on May 18, 2017, after being struck by a Columbus police vehicle near Cusseta Road, authorities said. He was identified as Deonte Marces Giles of Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 11 min Will Dockery 3,446
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 15 min Will Dockery 1,439
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 18 min Will Dockery 1,846
Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15) 21 min Will Dockery 17
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 42 min Will Dockery 5
End Of The Reign 2 hr Kelly 4
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Smiths Station Pa... 5,486
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at May 23 at 3:13AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC