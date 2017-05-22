Columbus police release name of officer involved in deadly chase on Cusseta Road
A 22-year-old murder suspect died on May 18, 2017, after being struck by a Columbus police vehicle near Cusseta Road, authorities said. He was identified as Deonte Marces Giles of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|11 min
|Will Dockery
|3,446
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|15 min
|Will Dockery
|1,439
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|1,846
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|21 min
|Will Dockery
|17
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|42 min
|Will Dockery
|5
|End Of The Reign
|2 hr
|Kelly
|4
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Smiths Station Pa...
|5,486
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC