Columbus police investigating armed robbery at CVS on Hilton Avenue
Columbus police searching for any possible suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening at the CVS Pharmacy at 3617 Hilton Avenue. An officer was called to the store around 6:53 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the incident, but no arrests have been made in the case.
