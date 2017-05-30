Columbus police investigate break-in ...

Columbus police investigate break-in at Mexican restaurant

Friday May 26

Authorities are trying identify any possible suspects in the burglary that occurred at the Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 2151 Fort Benning Road. Columbus police were called to the scene around 5:38 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident, but no arrests have been made.

