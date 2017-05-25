Columbus officials discuss poverty is...

Columbus officials discuss poverty issues

COLUMBUS, GA The Division of Family and Children Services Director, Bobby Cagle, and local panel members held a town hall meeting to discuss poverty and the impact it has on children and families. A total of 17,000 children live in poverty in Muscogee County and 21 percent of the population of Muscogee County don't know where their next meal is coming from.

