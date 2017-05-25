Columbus officials discuss poverty issues

COLUMBUS, GA The Division of Family and Children Services Director, Bobby Cagle, and local panel members held a town hall meeting to discuss poverty and the impact it has on children and families. A total of 17,000 children live in poverty in Muscogee County and 21 percent of the population of Muscogee County don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.