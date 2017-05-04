Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahoochee Film Craze
There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Yesterday, titled Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahoochee Film Craze. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley are experiencing enormous growth in the popularity and presence of the film industry in the area. With the founding of annual events like Way Down Film Festival and the opening of Fun Academy Motion Pictures Studio in 2016, there is no doubt that Columbus has put itself on the map across the industry.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
“Maker of poetry, art & music”
Since: Dec 08
23,494
|
#1 2 hrs ago
"Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley are experiencing enormous growth in the popularity and presence of the film industry in the area. With the founding of annual events like Way Down Film Festival and the opening of Fun Academy Motion Pictures Studio in 2016, there is no doubt that Columbus has put itself on the map across the industry..." -From the newspaper
Great to see film and acting moving forward in Columbus Georgia, this can only help the development of the other arts scenes here, such as the music and poetry.
And so it goes.
:)
|
#2 2 hrs ago
What a great opportunity for the youth of Columbus! These events don't come often for our youth in southern rural communities.
I hope others will recognize this and other ventures that reach out to the youth and get behind them.
|
“Maker of poetry, art & music”
Since: Dec 08
23,494
|
#3 1 hr ago
I agree with that.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|5 min
|Will Dockery
|221
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 min
|Will Dockery
|1,349
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|10 min
|Anonymous
|5,313
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" ...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,142
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,748
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC