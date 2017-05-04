Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahoochee Film Craze

Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the C...

Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley are experiencing enormous growth in the popularity and presence of the film industry in the area. With the founding of annual events like Way Down Film Festival and the opening of Fun Academy Motion Pictures Studio in 2016, there is no doubt that Columbus has put itself on the map across the industry.

"Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley are experiencing enormous growth in the popularity and presence of the film industry in the area. With the founding of annual events like Way Down Film Festival and the opening of Fun Academy Motion Pictures Studio in 2016, there is no doubt that Columbus has put itself on the map across the industry..." -From the newspaper

Great to see film and acting moving forward in Columbus Georgia, this can only help the development of the other arts scenes here, such as the music and poetry.

And so it goes.

:)
What a great opportunity for the youth of Columbus! These events don't come often for our youth in southern rural communities.
I hope others will recognize this and other ventures that reach out to the youth and get behind them.
I agree with that.
