Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
COLUMBUS, GA Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has decided not to seek the Democratic Party nomination for Georgia Governor or Secretary of State, however, there is a possibility of her running for U.S. Senate as well as higher offices over the next two years. "I plan to finish strong as the two-term mayor of the great city of Columbus, Georgia," said Mayor Tomlinson.
