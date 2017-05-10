Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

COLUMBUS, GA Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has decided not to seek the Democratic Party nomination for Georgia Governor or Secretary of State, however, there is a possibility of her running for U.S. Senate as well as higher offices over the next two years. "I plan to finish strong as the two-term mayor of the great city of Columbus, Georgia," said Mayor Tomlinson.

