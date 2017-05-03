Columbus man pleads guilty after neighbors complain of solid waste, rodents
A local property owner whose hoarding habits caused neighbors to seek help from Columbus Council showed up Wednesday for a hearing at Environmental Court. James Dilleshaw appeared before Judge Michael Joyner concerning the property at 4913 Hampshire Ave., and pleaded guilty to a solid waste violation in the Winchester neighborhood.
