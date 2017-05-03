Columbus man arrested after cocaine, ...

Columbus man arrested after cocaine, meth found during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities found $50 worth of cocaine and meth during a traffic stop near Second Avenue, according to Columbus police. Kristopher Lance Hulings, 26, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Kelly 1,133
News State of the Ralston not happy tale 7 hr Columbus Music Sc... 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Columbus Music Sc... 5,355
Electric City Life Article 8 hr Columbus Music Sc... 210
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr Columbus Music Sc... 1,385
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 8 hr Columbus Music Sc... 1,738
News Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ... 19 hr Kelly 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC