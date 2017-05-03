Columbus man arrested after cocaine, meth found during traffic stop
Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities found $50 worth of cocaine and meth during a traffic stop near Second Avenue, according to Columbus police. Kristopher Lance Hulings, 26, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
