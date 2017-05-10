Columbus man arrested after allegedly...

Columbus man arrested after allegedly robbing same Circle K twice in 2 days

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly robbed the Circle K gas station on 12th Avenue twice in two days, authorities said. Octavious Lamar Miles, 33, faces one count each of attempted armed robbery, robbery and aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

