Columbus man accused of hijacking Mer...

Columbus man accused of hijacking Mercedes 300 near Riverwalk

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man accused of hijacking a 2010 Mercedes 300 at gunpoint and abandoning the luxury car in Chattahoochee County was ordered held without bond Wednesday in the Muscogee County Jail. Donte Tyrell Jones, 30, of Columbus also was charged with one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 2 hr Will Dockery 64
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 21
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 1,455
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Hugo 1,229
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Hugo 1,849
Electric City Life Article 5 hr Hugo 325
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 5 hr Hugo 3,468
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC