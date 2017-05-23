Columbus man accused of hijacking Mercedes 300 near Riverwalk
A Columbus man accused of hijacking a 2010 Mercedes 300 at gunpoint and abandoning the luxury car in Chattahoochee County was ordered held without bond Wednesday in the Muscogee County Jail. Donte Tyrell Jones, 30, of Columbus also was charged with one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crime.
