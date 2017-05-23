Columbus is No. 5 on a Best Cities fo...

Columbus is No. 5 on a Best Cities for Young IT Professionalsa list

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

TSYS, a global credit-card and payment processor, is headquartered overlooking the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus, which has been ranked No. 5 on the 2017 list of "Best Cities for Young IT Professionals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 43 min Kelly 5,497
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 44 min Kelly 1,458
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 54 min Kelly 67
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 58 min Kelly 25
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Kelly 1,230
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Kelly 1,850
Electric City Life Article 7 hr Kelly 326
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 14 hr Hugo 3,468
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC