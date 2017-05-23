Columbus is No. 5 on a Best Cities for Young IT Professionalsa list
TSYS, a global credit-card and payment processor, is headquartered overlooking the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus, which has been ranked No. 5 on the 2017 list of "Best Cities for Young IT Professionals."
