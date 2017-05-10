Columbus couple welcomes 5 foster children to their family
A Muscogee County couple made it official this Mother's Day Weekend becoming a brand-new mom and dad to five foster siblings and celebrating during National Foster Care Month. A fun-filled day at the park, now part of a new life for Jimmy and Kelli Davis, and the five newest members of the family.
