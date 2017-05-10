Columbus couple welcomes 5 foster chi...

Columbus couple welcomes 5 foster children to their family

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A Muscogee County couple made it official this Mother's Day Weekend becoming a brand-new mom and dad to five foster siblings and celebrating during National Foster Care Month. A fun-filled day at the park, now part of a new life for Jimmy and Kelli Davis, and the five newest members of the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 3 min Stan 44
Word Association (May '15) 7 min Will Dockery 1,184
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 16 min Will Dockery 1,796
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 29 min Kelly 5,436
News 1,700 pounds of crawfish at the Frogtown Hollow... 7 hr Will Dockery 1
Electric City Life Article 8 hr Will Dockery 309
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr J F Cooper 1,435
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC