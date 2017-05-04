Columbus councilman honors nurses ass...

Columbus councilman honors nurses association with proclamation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Crime scene surveillance video is presented in the murder trial of three Outcast biker gang members accused in the October 2015 murder of Dominic Mitchell Columbus Georgia Metro Black Nurses Association held its annual "Xcellence in Nursing Brunch" Saturday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn. A city councilman honored the Columbus Georgia Metro Black Nurses Association with a proclamation Saturday at the annual "Xcellence in Nursing Brunch."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OtterBox Releases New Defender Series Cases in ... 8 hr Farrell 2
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 8 hr Farrell 3
Word Association (May '15) 15 hr Will Dockery 1,137
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 15 hr Will Dockery 1,743
News Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ... Fri Jay Fennimore 3
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) Fri Will Dockery 5,310
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Fri Will Dockery 1,347
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC