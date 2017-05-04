Columbus councilman honors nurses association with proclamation
Columbus Georgia Metro Black Nurses Association held its annual "Xcellence in Nursing Brunch" Saturday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn. A city councilman honored the Columbus Georgia Metro Black Nurses Association with a proclamation Saturday at the annual "Xcellence in Nursing Brunch."
