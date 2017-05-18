Columbus closing intersection so contractor can make repairs
The city plans to close the intersection of Walker Street and Pye Avenue to all traffic as a contractor makes repairs to the roadway. The intersection will be closed starting Monday for about two weeks, city traffic engineer Alex Laffey said Friday.
