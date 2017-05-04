Columbus boy, 8, released from hospital after being struck by car
An 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon on Warm Springs Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his neck, side and face.
