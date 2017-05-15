Camelot Academy student says alternat...

Camelot Academy student says alternative school turned around his life

Drake White, 18, was two years behind academically when he was sent to the transitional school at Camelot Academy in Escambia County, Pensacola, Fla., after being charged with simple assault for threatening a teacher in November. Six months later, he needs only one summer class to graduate and earn a high school diploma.

