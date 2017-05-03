Britt David principal retiring, marry...

Britt David principal retiring, marrying college friend after reconnecting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Clara Davis announced her retirement, effective June 30, to the faculty at a meeting Monday afternoon. In an emailed interview Tuesday with the Ledger-Enquirer, she explained why she is retiring now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Little B 5,352
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,735
Electric City Life Article 3 hr Kelly 208
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,129
News Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ... 5 hr Kelly 2
News Looking Back 6 hr Kelly 2
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 7 hr Anonymous 1,383
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC