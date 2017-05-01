Biker claims self-defense in fatal 20...

Biker claims self-defense in fatal 2015 gang shootout at Macon Road bar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Demark Ponder of LaGrange, testifies Tuesday morning during a motion hearing about the night in 2015 when Dominic Mitchell was shot to death at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6969 Macon Road, in Columbus. Ponder, James Daniel Jr. of Pine Mountain, and Daginald Wheeler of Columbus are charged in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 37 min Kelly 5,346
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,731
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,127
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 1,382
Electric City Life Article 2 hr Will Dockery 206
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 22 hr Poverty Opiates 118
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) Apr 30 Will Dockery 104
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC