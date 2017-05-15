Bicycle Columbus announces new Ride Share program for Uptown and Midtown
Before the 7th annual Bike Ride with the Mayor rolled down Broadway, Bicycle Columbus officials announced the program that offers quick bike rentals from one of three stations. Pick up a bike, run errands and drop it off.
