Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" adds artistic touch to downtown walkway

Artbeat of Columbus hosted Friday morning an event dubbed " Breakfast Under the Banners" to unveil the "Welcome the Dragonflies" artwork created by artist Michael Vaughn Sims They are the newest addition to ArtBeat Walk and are now permanently installed in the Broadway Parkade in downtown Columbus. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.

