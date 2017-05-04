Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" adds artistic touch to downtown walkway
Artbeat of Columbus hosted Friday morning an event dubbed " Breakfast Under the Banners" to unveil the "Welcome the Dragonflies" artwork created by artist Michael Vaughn Sims They are the newest addition to ArtBeat Walk and are now permanently installed in the Broadway Parkade in downtown Columbus. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,310
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,347
|Electric City Life Article
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|212
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|8 hr
|Ranger
|1
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,134
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,740
|State of the Ralston not happy tale
|Wed
|Columbus Music Sc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC