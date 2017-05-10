Armed robbery reported at gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Tuesday at the Citgo gas station at 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Columbus police were called to the scene around 12 a.m. Wednesday to investigate the armed robbery, but no one has been charged in the case.
