About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Columbus for conventions
Jeremy Brown says it does't matter whether they are walking in neighborhoods knocking on doors or opening the doors of their regional conventions to the public, the purpose of Jehovah's Witnesses is always the same. On two weekends in June, Jehovah's Witnesses will be holding regional conventions at the Columbus Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,211
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,830
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|J F Cooper
|5,454
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|J F Cooper
|122
|Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ...
|May 17
|Woolfolk
|2
|Electric City Life Article
|May 15
|Will Dockery
|311
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|May 15
|Will Dockery
|52
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC