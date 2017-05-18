About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses com...

About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Columbus for conventions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Jeremy Brown says it does't matter whether they are walking in neighborhoods knocking on doors or opening the doors of their regional conventions to the public, the purpose of Jehovah's Witnesses is always the same. On two weekends in June, Jehovah's Witnesses will be holding regional conventions at the Columbus Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 1,211
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 1,830
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr J F Cooper 5,454
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 9 hr J F Cooper 122
News Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ... May 17 Woolfolk 2
Electric City Life Article May 15 Will Dockery 311
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... May 15 Will Dockery 52
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC