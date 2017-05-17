a You killed my son!a mother shouts after bikers found not guilty of murder
Daginald Wheeler was found not-guilty in Superior Court on several charges relating to the October 2015 shooting death of Dominic Mitchell, including felony murder and charges of criminal gang activity. Daginald Wheeler was found not-guilty in Superior Court on several charges relating to the October 2015 shooting death of Dominic Mitchell, including felony murder and charges of criminal gang activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,815
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,196
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,453
|Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ...
|14 hr
|Woolfolk
|2
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Kelly
|119
|Electric City Life Article
|May 15
|Will Dockery
|311
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|May 15
|Will Dockery
|52
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC