a You killed my son!a mother shouts after bikers found not guilty of murder

Daginald Wheeler was found not-guilty in Superior Court on several charges relating to the October 2015 shooting death of Dominic Mitchell, including felony murder and charges of criminal gang activity. Daginald Wheeler was found not-guilty in Superior Court on several charges relating to the October 2015 shooting death of Dominic Mitchell, including felony murder and charges of criminal gang activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.