a Sunnya Shah case cloaked in secrecy as convicted felon has not reported to prison

More than 15 months after being sentenced to federal prison for his role in an income tax refund check cashing scheme, a Columbus man remains free and his case is now cloaked in secrecy. On Jan. 26, 2016, Sawan "Sunny" Shah , then 43, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land for his role in a scam that bilked more than $24 million from the U.S. government and has led to nearly two dozen convictions in federal court in Alabama and Georgia.

