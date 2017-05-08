a Reimagine 13th Streeta activities to accompany test of lane closures

The two-week test of lane closures along 13th Street in Columbus will begin later this week as the city puts in place barrels and other markers. But the "Reimagine 13th Street" effort will include activities to help the public understand the positive and healthy possibilities if the outside lane closures eventually are made permanent from the street's intersection at 5th Avenue - at the west end of the 13th Street viaduct - east to the intersection of 13th Avenue.

