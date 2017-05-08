a Reimagine 13th Streeta activities to accompany test of lane closures
The two-week test of lane closures along 13th Street in Columbus will begin later this week as the city puts in place barrels and other markers. But the "Reimagine 13th Street" effort will include activities to help the public understand the positive and healthy possibilities if the outside lane closures eventually are made permanent from the street's intersection at 5th Avenue - at the west end of the 13th Street viaduct - east to the intersection of 13th Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|2 min
|J F Cooper
|279
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 min
|J F Cooper
|1,775
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 min
|J F Cooper
|1,386
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|5,391
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,162
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|17 hr
|JF Cooper
|4
|Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" ...
|19 hr
|Jay Fennimore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC