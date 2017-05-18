a I kind of feel cheateda : Dad emoti...

a I kind of feel cheateda : Dad emotional after murder suspect killed in police chase

12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Dudley Jones Sr. of Columbus speaks on the death of his 44-year-old son Dudley Jones Jr., who was killed April in the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive. Jones found out Friday afternoon the man suspected in his son's death was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 11:55 a.m. Thursday after he was fatally struck by a police vehicle on Cusseta Road.

