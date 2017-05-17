3 more Columbus schools to offer free...

3 more Columbus schools to offer free meals to all students

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Three more Columbus schools will offer free lunch and breakfast to all students, regardless of their family's income or whether they sought the benefit. As of the 2017-18 school year, Blanchard Elementary School, Midland Academy and Shaw High School will be among 41 out of the 53 schools in the Muscogee County School District providing the opportunity that comes from the Community Eligibility Provision in the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 5 hr Will Dockery 1,195
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 1,814
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 6 hr Will Dockery 5,453
News Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ... 10 hr Woolfolk 2
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Tue Kelly 119
Electric City Life Article May 15 Will Dockery 311
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... May 15 Will Dockery 52
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC