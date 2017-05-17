3 more Columbus schools to offer free meals to all students
Three more Columbus schools will offer free lunch and breakfast to all students, regardless of their family's income or whether they sought the benefit. As of the 2017-18 school year, Blanchard Elementary School, Midland Academy and Shaw High School will be among 41 out of the 53 schools in the Muscogee County School District providing the opportunity that comes from the Community Eligibility Provision in the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
