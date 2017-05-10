1 arrested; 1 at-large for attempting...

1 arrested; 1 at-large for attempting to steal ATM

11 hrs ago

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police have arrested one man who attempted to steal an ATM in Chattahoochee County, but the manhunt is still underway for the second suspect. The first attempt to steal the ATM was in Chattahoochee County, where the pair tried taking the machine from a convenience store.

