1 arrested; 1 at-large for attempting to steal ATM
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police have arrested one man who attempted to steal an ATM in Chattahoochee County, but the manhunt is still underway for the second suspect. The first attempt to steal the ATM was in Chattahoochee County, where the pair tried taking the machine from a convenience store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|286
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|J F Cooper
|5,397
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,397
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|1,167
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|1,779
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|9 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|3
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|Mon
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC