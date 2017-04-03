Would this really be a property tax i...

Would this really be a property tax increase for Columbus residents?

It's that time of year again to explain what legally is called a "property tax increase" but effectively isn't one and actually instead is a chance for the Muscogee County School Board to decrease the amount Columbus residents pay. For the 21st straight year, the Muscogee County School District's administration is proposing to keep the millage rate at 23.37.

