Winchester resident complains of junk, rodents and tarp in neighbora s backyard
When Lisa Ramsey stands at her kitchen sink or opens the blinds in her Columbus home, she sees a yard littered with bedding, clothes, bicycles, old furniture and other solid waste. Sometimes the pile is so high that she can see it over her six-foot fence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
