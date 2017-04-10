Wilson Homes resident grew up eating at Kids Cafe, now hea s an inspiration
"We would get out of school and go there for a hot meal before we went home," said the 24-year-old man reflecting on his days in the Feeding the Valley Food Bank program. "It basically took me from a boy to a man; the ladies they became my family - my mothers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Joi C
|1,022
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Joi C
|1,605
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|4,890
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|1,082
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|10 hr
|Vic Perryman
|276
|The difference between open mic & karaoke (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Vic Perryman
|112
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Vic Perryman
|3,497
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC