When you are a newsman, trying to unplug is difficult
The big ship was sailing into San Juan Bay Monday afternoon. The island hills stood guard as more than 3,100 invaders armed with cash and credit cards were about to disembark for an evening in Puerto Rico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|1,492
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|914
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|4,693
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|13 hr
|General Zod
|979
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|Victor
|3,458
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|15 hr
|Victor
|58
|Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, P...
|20 hr
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC