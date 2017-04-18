Warrant issued for woman in connectio...

Warrant issued for woman in connection to Andrews Court Apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning at a south Columbus apartment complex. A warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Shanita E Cannon AKA Cookie, she is wanted on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

