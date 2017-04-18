Victima s girlfriend says she was a b...

Victima s girlfriend says she was a best friendsa with suspect in Peachtree Mall shooting

Chief ADA Al Whitaker presented surveillance video of the March 2016 shooting death of Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall during eye witness testimony in Superior Court Wednesday. Tekoa Cantrell Young, 24, Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19, and Terell McFarland, That's the situation a witness described Thursday in the trial of three alleged gang associates charged in the March 26, 2016, fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.

